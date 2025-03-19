Candi Leonard’s Newly Released “From Fear to Faith: My Journey with Jesus” is a Heartfelt and Humorous Memoir That Shares the Author’s Personal Testimony
“From Fear to Faith: My Journey with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candi Leonard is an inspiring collection of stories and scriptures, offering readers a relatable and uplifting account of how God replaces fear with faith and peace.
Porter, TX, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From Fear to Faith: My Journey with Jesus”: a powerful and uplifting testimony of how one woman’s life was transformed by God’s faithfulness in overcoming fear. “From Fear to Faith: My Journey with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Candi Leonard, a teacher, coach, and author who loves Jesus and wants to see people grow in their walk with Him. She grew up in a small town north of Houston, Texas, and resides near that area today.
Leonard shares, “Fear is something that, throughout their lives, everyone will encounter in some form or fashion. Revelation 12:11 says that we are 'conquerors by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of our testimony.' This book is just that—one person’s testimony of how God has continuously been faithful to replace fear with faith in her life. Candi Leonard was inspired by God to write this compilation of hilarious stories from her life along with Scriptures to combat fear. This book will not only keep you laughing but will also provide you the reassurance that God is patient and faithful to continually grow us in the peace and security that we find in Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candi Leonard’s new book is a delightful and meaningful journey that encourages readers to trust God in the face of fear and find strength in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “From Fear to Faith: My Journey with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Fear to Faith: My Journey with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
