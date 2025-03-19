E.E. Cooley’s Newly Released "Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade" is a Thrilling Young Adult Adventure Exploring Mystery, Power, and Survival

“Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade” from Christian Faith Publishing author E.E. Cooley is a gripping tale of ambition, deception, and high-stakes choices as a group of teenagers navigate a mysterious institution where the line between friend and foe is dangerously thin.