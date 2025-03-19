E.E. Cooley’s Newly Released "Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade" is a Thrilling Young Adult Adventure Exploring Mystery, Power, and Survival
“Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade” from Christian Faith Publishing author E.E. Cooley is a gripping tale of ambition, deception, and high-stakes choices as a group of teenagers navigate a mysterious institution where the line between friend and foe is dangerously thin.
Indianapolis, IN, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade,” an electrifying novel blending suspense, intrigue, and action, is the creation of published author, E.E. Cooley.
E.E. Cooley shares, “Calvin has a secret; he’s always wanted to save the world. Stop an assassination, defuse a bomb, restore peace. The best he can do is dream because kids don’t save the world. But to the YOUTH, why wouldn’t they? The YOUTH have invited Calvin, along with five other teenagers, to attend their prestigious university. They’ve been handpicked for the attributes they possess, and the YOUTH want to see them realized. But upon arriving at the university, it appears to be run by the very teens Calvin shares classrooms with. And when he starts receiving notes to doubt the legitimacy of this university, he’s left with one choice: join or die.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.E. Cooley’s new book is a mind-bending adventure packed with mystery, danger, and the ultimate test of courage.
Consumers can purchase “Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prime Youth: Prisoners of the Masquerade,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories