Dr. Joseph’s Newly Released "From the Throne Room to My Heart" is a Transformative Guide to Deepening One’s Personal Relationship with God Through a 30-Day Journey
“From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Yvonne Joseph is an inspiring, 30-day devotional that encourages readers to connect with God through prayer, scripture, and reflection, fostering a stronger faith and trust in His promises.
Orlando, FL, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God”: a powerful and engaging devotional that invites readers to embark on a 30-day journey of spiritual growth and connection with God through reflection, prayer, and action. “From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God” is the creation of published author, Dr. Yvonne Joseph, who currently resides in Orlando, Florida. She enjoys nature and finds most of her inspiration in writing as she walks along the nature trails or tends to her garden. Her greatest desire is to motivate others to develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Dr. Joseph shares, “As we traverse along this journey called life, we will be constantly bombarded with obstacles and adversities that can shatter our faith, or even alter our belief system. Therefore, it is imperative that we remain rooted and grounded in the word of God. There, we will always find solutions and answers to our problems. When we act in obedience to God’s will, He promises to reward our faithfulness. Hebrews 4:16 (NKJV) admonishes; 'Let us come boldly to the throne of Grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.'
"I encourage you to be intentional as you endeavor to strengthen your devotional life. Make a conscious effort to ensure that your lifestyle is fully aligned with your beliefs. Live a life that truly reflects your trust and confidence in God. I sincerely pray that the messages presented will inspire you to develop a personal relationship with God. Saturate yourself in God’s word, and listen to that ‘sweet still voice.’ Remember that God’s voice is full of love and compassion and will always lead you into paths of truth and righteousness.
"Romans 10:17 (NKJV) reminds us that 'Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.' Therefore, it is imperative that you develop a faith-based life as you hold fast to God’s promises. Jesus never fails, and His promises are true and steadfast! However, in order to develop Trust in God, you have to listen to His voice! The development of this premise only becomes evident as you engage yourself in the study of God’s word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Yvonne Joseph’s new book offers a structured and interactive devotional experience, guiding readers toward spiritual renewal and trust in God's unwavering promises.
Consumers can purchase “From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Joseph shares, “As we traverse along this journey called life, we will be constantly bombarded with obstacles and adversities that can shatter our faith, or even alter our belief system. Therefore, it is imperative that we remain rooted and grounded in the word of God. There, we will always find solutions and answers to our problems. When we act in obedience to God’s will, He promises to reward our faithfulness. Hebrews 4:16 (NKJV) admonishes; 'Let us come boldly to the throne of Grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.'
"I encourage you to be intentional as you endeavor to strengthen your devotional life. Make a conscious effort to ensure that your lifestyle is fully aligned with your beliefs. Live a life that truly reflects your trust and confidence in God. I sincerely pray that the messages presented will inspire you to develop a personal relationship with God. Saturate yourself in God’s word, and listen to that ‘sweet still voice.’ Remember that God’s voice is full of love and compassion and will always lead you into paths of truth and righteousness.
"Romans 10:17 (NKJV) reminds us that 'Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.' Therefore, it is imperative that you develop a faith-based life as you hold fast to God’s promises. Jesus never fails, and His promises are true and steadfast! However, in order to develop Trust in God, you have to listen to His voice! The development of this premise only becomes evident as you engage yourself in the study of God’s word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Yvonne Joseph’s new book offers a structured and interactive devotional experience, guiding readers toward spiritual renewal and trust in God's unwavering promises.
Consumers can purchase “From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Throne Room to My Heart: A 30-Day Interactive Walk with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories