STN, Inc. Named to the Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 for 2025
Pleasanton, CA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized STN on its 2025 Tech Elite 250 list.
This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, cloud, and security.
To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their clients’ success.
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 beginning March 17.
About The Channel Company:
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
