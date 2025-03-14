SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
Edgewater, FL, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience.
The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Enjoy a smooth, dry ride with exceptional speed and fuel efficiency thanks to the Dual-Step Performance Hull. Every detail has been meticulously considered to provide not only a striking aesthetic but also exceptional functionality, comfort, and safety. With its superior fit and finish, this vessel stands as a testament to enduring quality—designed to withstand the test of time while offering an unmatched boating experience. The spacious console cabin boasts 6’5” headroom, ceramic head, sink and storage areas for maximum comfort.
Designed with thoughtful features, the 30CS doesn't compromise on aesthetics or performance. A collapsable aft seat transforms into a casting platform, giving you maximum fishing versatility. To make sure that your bait stays fresh and active all day, the 30CS offers an Insulated Pressurized Livewell. The 30CS seamlessly combines luxury with security and safety, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers, no matter the conditions. Whether you're navigating calm waters or handling the roughest seas, the SŌLACE 30CS offers superior handling, keeping you stable, secure, and in control.
The timeless proportions and surfacing of the SŌLACE 30CS ensure that its beauty remains as enduring as its performance. Vacuum infused construction using fiberglass, carbon fiber, epoxy blend resin and aerospace core materials provides industry-leading durability and efficiency. This boat isn't just built for today—it’s built to last, providing generations of unforgettable memories and endless adventures on the water.
About SŌLACE Boats
In a world where everything is the same, mass-produced, and uninspired… why choose ordinary? Simply having the same product that everyone else owns has no meaning when you can choose to make a statement— instead, push the limits and boundaries of mundane options and decide to be extraordinary. That is why you choose SŌLACE. A brand backed by a culture of living life with a sense of rugged individualism and a passion for perfection.
SŌLACE Boats was founded in 2019 by Stephen Dougherty, drawing on a boatbuilding legacy that spans generations. Produced in Edgewater, Florida, SŌLACE Boats is the world leader in luxury center console boats that serve a multitude of boating missions and continues to define the meaning of boating in the 21st century.
Additional information about SŌLACE Boats is available at solaceboats.com. Follow our news on Facebook at Facebook.com/SOLACEboats and on Instagram at Instagram.com/SOLACEboats.
Contact
John Moe
386-302-6287
solaceboats.com
