New Whitehaven Dental Brings Convenience and Excellence to Families in Nampa, Idaho
A new family and cosmetic dental center near the corner of Midland Blvd. and Ustick in Nampa, Idaho, opens their doors March 17. The community is welcome to join in an Open House Celebration, March 15, 2-4pm, at their location at 10022 Jordan Lee St., Nampa, ID 83687.
Nampa, ID, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Owner and dentist Dr. David Ripplinger is opening a new state-of-the-art dental office in Nampa, Idaho, with an open house event on March 15th from 2-4pm. Dr. Ripplinger has been practicing dentistry since 2004. With 600+ hours of continued education, three previously owned practices and 8000+ patients, he brings extensive experience to the Nampa community.
The beach themed office boasts modern technology such as dental microscopes, Cerec same-day crowns, digital impressions, and virtual smile consultations. Interested patients can schedule online via their website, mywhitehavendental.com or view the Whitehaven socials for more information about upcoming events and updates.
Join Dr. Ripplinger and his team in celebrating the grand opening at 10022 Jordan Lee St., Nampa, ID 83687. The open house on March 15 will include food and drinks, a bounce house and face painting for kids, a 360 Photo Booth, DJ and music, and free giveaways.
Katie Ripplinger
208-614-0067
mywhitehavendental.com
Whitehaven Dental Open House
Join them for an Open House this Saturday, March 15, 2-4pm, at 10022 Jordan Lee St., Nampa, ID 83687. New office tours, bounce house and face painting, food, 360 photo booth, music, giveaways and more.
