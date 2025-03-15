New Whitehaven Dental Brings Convenience and Excellence to Families in Nampa, Idaho

A new family and cosmetic dental center near the corner of Midland Blvd. and Ustick in Nampa, Idaho, opens their doors March 17. The community is welcome to join in an Open House Celebration, March 15, 2-4pm, at their location at 10022 Jordan Lee St., Nampa, ID 83687.