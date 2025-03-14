Bestselling Author and Visionary Storyteller Adrea Peters Partners with Mel Bates at Meliority House
Burlington, VT, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meliority House, an emerging force in talent management and literary representation, proudly welcomes distinguished bestselling author, mentor, and thought leader Adrea Peters to its roster of talent.
A masterful storyteller, Adrea Peters is known for weaving narratives that explore love, logic, well-being, and human potential. Her diverse body of work spans novels, screenplays, and transformative non-fiction, including the bestselling Quantum Thinking and the Becoming Truitt Skye trilogy. Notably, her works Quantum Thinking and When I Go Outside, I Go Inside were featured in the 2021 Academy Award gift bags, further cementing her influence in the literary world.
“I am thrilled to represent Adrea Peters and support her continued literary and creative success,” said Mel Bates, Founder of Meliority House. “Her ability to inspire and empower through storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to champion groundbreaking voices. I look forward to amplifying her impact in publishing, film, and beyond.”
Beyond her books, Adrea has been a mentor for over three decades, guiding writers through workshops and her award-winning book, The Science of Story. She is also a co-host of the groundbreaking ASK TV and a collaborator on multiple highly anticipated projects, including The Power of the Pause (2025). Her remarkable achievements have earned her a spot among Brainz Magazine’s Top 500 Entrepreneurs, and she will be honored at the Women Changing the World Global Awards this April and recognized as one of the Top 30 Inspirational Women To Look Out For In 2025 in NY Weekly Magazine.
As Adrea continues to push creative boundaries, her upcoming involvement in the Hear Us Roar docufilm, streaming on Apple TV in November, and its companion book series solidify her as a transformative voice in literature and media.
With Meliority House, Adrea Peters embarks on an exciting new chapter — expanding her reach, impact, and storytelling legacy.
For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:
Mel Bates
Management@adreapeters.com
Adreapeters.com
Contact
Meliority House
Mel Bates
516-359-8796
meliorityhouse.com
Management@adreapeters.com
Mel Bates
516-359-8796
meliorityhouse.com
Management@adreapeters.com
