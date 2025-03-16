ConductScience Accepted Into NVIDIA Connect Program, Advancing AI-Driven Behavioral Neuroscience Research Solutions

ConductScience joins the NVIDIA Connect program, accelerating AI advancements in behavioral research. This collaboration enhances ConductVision, ConductInsecta, ConductNest, and GaitMaster, optimizing research on locomotion, cognition, and social behavior across species. With NVIDIA’s support, ConductScience gains access to GPU-accelerated computing, engineering resources, and training, driving innovation in neuroscience, genetics, and medicine.