ConductScience Accepted Into NVIDIA Connect Program, Advancing AI-Driven Behavioral Neuroscience Research Solutions
ConductScience joins the NVIDIA Connect program, accelerating AI advancements in behavioral research. This collaboration enhances ConductVision, ConductInsecta, ConductNest, and GaitMaster, optimizing research on locomotion, cognition, and social behavior across species. With NVIDIA’s support, ConductScience gains access to GPU-accelerated computing, engineering resources, and training, driving innovation in neuroscience, genetics, and medicine.
Skokie, IL, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ConductScience, a leading provider of advanced behavioral research technologies, today announced its acceptance into the prestigious NVIDIA Connect program. This milestone will accelerate the development of ConductScience’s cutting-edge AI offerings, including ConductVision, ConductInsecta, ConductNest, and ConductScience GaitMaster, empowering scientists and institutions worldwide to uncover deeper insights into animal and human behavior.
“We are honored to join the NVIDIA Connect community,” said Louise Corscadden, Ph.D., Director of Science at ConductScience. “The technical resources, engineering guidance, and hardware discounts offered by NVIDIA will catalyze development across our entire ecosystem—from rodent tracking and gait analysis to insect identification and real-time home cage monitoring.”
By entering NVIDIA Connect, ConductScience will gain specialized training, priority engineering support, and access to NVIDIA’s industry-leading GPU-accelerated computing platforms. These benefits enable ConductScience to optimize and scale its AI-driven solutions, providing faster and more precise data to researchers studying locomotion, cognition, and social interactions in organisms ranging from insects and rodents to humans.
Accelerating AI Innovations
ConductVision: A markerless tracking and analytics software suite that rapidly detects and categorizes rodent behaviors, enabling high-throughput, reproducible results in real time.
ConductInsecta: An AI-powered platform for rapid insect identification and classification, integral to entomology research and vector surveillance.
ConductNest: A modular home-cage monitoring system that automates data collection for long-term, low-stress behavioral observation.
ConductScience GaitMaster: An advanced solution for measuring and analyzing gait in both animal models and human subjects, enabling translational research in mobility and rehabilitation.
About NVIDIA Connect
NVIDIA Connect is a selective program that brings together emerging and established tech companies to accelerate product development. Members gain exclusive access to NVIDIA’s advanced development kits, GPU platforms, and global ecosystem, helping them deliver next-generation solutions in AI and high-performance computing.
About ConductScience
ConductScience delivers innovative research tools, software, and support to scientists, academic institutions, and biotech companies worldwide. By integrating artificial intelligence, hardware automation, and intuitive software interfaces, ConductScience’s offerings streamline complex behavioral studies in neuroscience, genetics, and medicine. Through solutions such as ConductVision, ConductInsecta, ConductNest, and ConductScience GaitMaster, the company helps labs reduce costs, improve data accuracy, and advance breakthroughs in disease research, pharmacology, and beyond.
For more information, please visit https://conductscience.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding ConductScience’s acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program and anticipated benefits from the collaboration. These statements are based on current assumptions and information available to ConductScience and involve known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially. ConductScience disclaims any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Media Inquiries
Email: info@conductscience.com
Phone: +1 (847) 983-3672
