Author Robert B. Read Jr.’s New Book, "Candy Sugarpie," Follows a Red Cat Who Moves to the Big City, Where She Must Find Her Place Amongst the Hustle and Bustle

Woonsocket, RI, March 20, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Robert B. Read Jr., who resides in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and works as a computer programmer and database administrator, has completed his new book, “Candy Sugarpie”: a heartfelt story of a red cat who starts a brand-new life in the big city where adventure and new friends abound around every corner.“A red cat named Candy Sugarpie moves from Kitty City to Cat City,” shares Read Jr. “There, she meets and makes friends with other cats, along with some mice and birds. Although she is no longer a kitten and now a cat, she discovers she still has much to learn about life and the world.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Robert B. Read Jr.’s engaging tale originated from a red cat comic character the author created in 1974, which later became Candy Sugarpie. As young readers follow along on Candy’s adventures, they’ll explore important themes like friendship, safety, and caring for the environment.With a colorful cast of characters and valuable life lessons, “Candy Sugarpie” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect new addition to any family library.Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Candy Sugarpie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.