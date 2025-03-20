Author Robert B. Read Jr.’s New Book, "Candy Sugarpie," Follows a Red Cat Who Moves to the Big City, Where She Must Find Her Place Amongst the Hustle and Bustle

Recent release “Candy Sugarpie” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Robert B. Read Jr. is a charming story of a red cat named Candy Sugarpie who moves to Cat City to start the next chapter of her life. After settling in, Candy encounters new friends, adventure, and even a few enemies as she discovers new things about herself and the world around her.