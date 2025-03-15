Amanda Nowlin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Winston-Salem, NC, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and nonprofit work. Nowlin was included in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Amanda Nowlin
Amanda Nowlin is the owner of both Kidz Fusion Academy Stars Art Academy, LLC. She provides care and education for children, focusing on meeting their developmental needs spiritually, mentally, socially, emotionally, physically, and creatively.
Even with her busy working schedule as a single mother of four children under twelve, Nowlin is driven to fulfill the lives of others with enjoyment, education, and laughter. She serves as the nursery coordinator at Praise Assembly Church Ministries and is a member of their SPIRIT Dance Ministry.
Nowlin's future aspirations include opening additional franchises of Kidz Fusion Academy to reach more families and children in need of services, expanding Stars Art Academy LLC in North Carolina, and writing an autobiography.
Nowlin holds an A.A. in early childhood education from Forsyth Technical Community College.
In her spare time, Amanda enjoys dancing, dining out, and watching movies with her children.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
