Vanzell Howard’s Newly Released "God Ordained Slavery" Offers a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Teachings on Servitude and Humility
“God Ordained Slavery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vanzell Howard examines the Biblical perspective on servitude and encourages readers to embrace a spirit of humility and service as exemplified by Jesus Christ.
Detroit, MI, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Ordained Slavery”: an insightful and thought-provoking examination of servitude and humility. “God Ordained Slavery” is the creation of published author, Vanzell Howard, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served with the Marines and retired from the postal service after over thirty years of service.
Howard shares, “You call me 'Teacher' and 'Lord,' and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another's feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you. Very truly I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vanzell Howard’s new book delves into Biblical principles surrounding servitude as a means to foster spiritual growth and personal transformation. Howard calls upon readers to reflect on Jesus’s example of selflessness and service and to incorporate those principles into their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “God Ordained Slavery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Ordained Slavery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
