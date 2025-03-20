Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson’s Newly Released "My Sister, My Brother, and Me" is a Heartfelt and Insightful Story of Family, Change, and Understanding
“My Sister, My Brother, and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson is a touching and thought-provoking narrative that explores a young girl’s perspective as her family navigates a significant transition with love and compassion.
Oconomowoc, WI, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Sister, My Brother, and Me”: a poignant and insightful story about family dynamics, personal identity, and the power of love and understanding. “My Sister, My Brother, and Me” is the creation of published author, Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson, a licensed psychologist, retired professor, mother, and grandmother. During her career, she has authored three books, seven book chapters, and over seventy peer-reviewed articles in professional journals. She lectures on ethics and clinical strategies. She has been active clinically, served as an educator, and conducted research in the area of behavioral health. In her spare time, she enjoys biking and time with grandchildren.
Dr. Anderson shares, “Eleven-year-old Molly has a story to tell. She talks about what it was like for her and the family as her sister Jodi became Joey and then back to Jodi again. Molly shares her observations, experiences, and feelings about living in her family during this challenging time of change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson’s new book offers a compassionate and engaging perspective on family, identity, and growth, making it a meaningful read for children and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase “My Sister, My Brother, and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Sister, My Brother, and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Anderson shares, “Eleven-year-old Molly has a story to tell. She talks about what it was like for her and the family as her sister Jodi became Joey and then back to Jodi again. Molly shares her observations, experiences, and feelings about living in her family during this challenging time of change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson’s new book offers a compassionate and engaging perspective on family, identity, and growth, making it a meaningful read for children and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase “My Sister, My Brother, and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Sister, My Brother, and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories