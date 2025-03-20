Charlene Dowell’s Newly Released "Free Millie" is a Heartwarming Coming-of-Age Tale About Family, Change, and Holding Onto Childhood Freedom
“Free Millie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlene Dowell is a charming and nostalgic story following a young girl’s journey through the ups and downs of adolescence, set against the backdrop of life on a family farm.
Willard, MO, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Free Millie”: a delightful and insightful coming-of-age novel that captures the innocence, humor, and challenges of growing up. “Free Millie” is the creation of published author, Charlene Dowell, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was an early childhood educator for over thirty years.
Charlene Dowell shares, “Millie is a smart twelve-year-old country girl living on the family farm. Life on the farm brings freedom, mischief, and sometimes even a little mayhem for Millie. As she navigates from childhood to the awkward years of adolescence, Millie learns that a good sense of humor and a crazy family help to make the transition an easier one.
“As Millie transitions from elementary school to junior high school, she searches to find where she will fit in. She experiences her first crush and realizes why they call it a 'crush.' With the help of her siblings and family, Millie learns that change isn’t all bad.
“Summer has always meant freedom to Millie, but this summer, with all the changes physically and emotionally, she realizes that those things may be coming to an end and vows to hang on to this summer as long as she can.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene Dowell’s new book is a touching, humorous, and relatable story for readers of all ages, celebrating the joys of growing up, the strength of family, and the bittersweet transition from childhood to adolescence.
Consumers can purchase “Free Millie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Free Millie,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
