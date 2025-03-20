Lindsay Chirdon’s New Book “The Leaderville Series: A Volleyball Story” is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns That One Must Work Hard to Achieve Their Dreams
Ashville, PA, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lindsay Chirdon, a loving wife and mother who holds a BA in education and English language and literature from Saint Francis University, has completed her most recent book, “The Leaderville Series: A Volleyball Story”: a heartfelt story of a young girl named Mia who, while watching a game of volleyball with her mother, learns just how much work goes into achieving one’s goals, and makes a vow to dedicate herself to making her dreams come true.
While attending Saint Francis University, Lindsay Chirdon competed on the Division-I Red Flash Volleyball Team. She has worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs for ten years, currently as a workforce development specialist, teaching courses rooted in professional development, leadership, and personal growth. Lindsay is also passionate about writing books that teach children valuable life lessons.
“Join Mia of Leaderville as she learns the importance of hard work and having a positive attitude,” writes Chirdon. “Children of all ages, sizes, and abilities dream of becoming anything from Major League Baseball players to company CEOs, world-renowned artists, or even professional dancers. But they don’t know what it truly takes to get there! This story walks through the journey of a volleyball player who set a goal for herself, and the path she took to reach it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lindsay Chirdon’s book will help young readers learn about the hard work, discipline, determination, and grit necessary to be successful in life. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message, “The Leaderville Series: A Volleyball Story” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Leaderville Series: A Volleyball Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
