Author Prentice A. Crowell’s New Book, "Me, My Dad, and the Sea," is a Celebration of Redemption and the Bond Between Father and Son
Recent release “Me, My Dad, and the Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Prentice A. Crowell is a nautical science-fiction novel that introduces Persoval Aton Kryton, who has returned home to Northern California a changed man.
Roxbury, MA, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prentice A. Crowell, a recovering meth addict who utilized Aikido and writing to help him get and stay clean, has completed his new book, “Me, My Dad, and the Sea”: a compelling novel that invites readers to embark on a journey across the sea.
After many years addicted to methamphetamine, what’s left of his family casting him away to the East Coast, Persoval Aton Kryton has made good, achieving a longtime dream of earning a black belt in Aikido and owning a sailboat. He’s returned to reunite with his son for a trip across the Pacific to the Land of the Rising Sun. Caught in a storm and blown off course on the return trip, a chance encounter with a mythical creature leads these two rogue mariners from an ordinary world into a struggle for their lives and a revelation of what is to be their destiny.
Author Prentice A. Crowell writes, “My dad and I love this ship. It’s been our home ever since he sailed it back from New England where he bought it off a guy cheap as that he is, but not stingy, always sharing all that he has with us, and we love him for it. We all took him for crazy (though we love him for that too), telling us his dream of one day owning his own sailboat, living on it, and sailing the seven seas. ‘Arrrgh!’ His borough got really authentic as his days and nights ran into each other, the many puzzle pieces coming together as one making up his perplexed old soul. ‘It’s a pirate’s life for me.’ It was scary sometimes watching him go through his transformation. We were, all of us, caught between worry and wonder over the man in those days. Where was he going in his mind? Though his body sat still on folded knees (a habit I took to early on, not knowing I was being trained to follow a way set before me), you could see his mind traveling steadily. Where? Sometimes into battles untold, sometimes on a peaceful mountain lake, and sometimes when he really felt good—most assuredly on his ship, sailing away. ‘Wherever this wind takes me, son. You can come with me if you want. We’ll learn to sail around the bay first. Then we can go out to Seal Island and watch the great white’s feed.’”
