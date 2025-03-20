Author T. S. Abel’s New Book, "K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii," Explores the Devastated Aftermath of a Tsunami Off the Coast of Hawaii and California

Recent release “K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. S. Abel is a stirring tale that centers around a once in a lifetime natural disaster that occurs off the coast of Hawaii’s Big Island in which a chunk of the island falls off into the sea, resulting in a catastrophic tsunami whose aftereffects are felt for generations after.