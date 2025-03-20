Author T. S. Abel’s New Book, "K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii," Explores the Devastated Aftermath of a Tsunami Off the Coast of Hawaii and California
Recent release “K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. S. Abel is a stirring tale that centers around a once in a lifetime natural disaster that occurs off the coast of Hawaii’s Big Island in which a chunk of the island falls off into the sea, resulting in a catastrophic tsunami whose aftereffects are felt for generations after.
New York, NY, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T. S. Abel has completed his new book, “K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii”: a thought-provoking novel that follows the aftereffects of a natural disaster, resulting in a push for a sovereign state of Hawaii after America is devastated by a tsunami.
“On the southwestern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii lies a crescent-shaped bay about a mile across,” writes Abel. “The name of the bay is Kealakekua (pronounced key-ah-la-ke-ku-ah) Bay. Kealakekua Bay is famous as the place where British explorer Capt. James Cook was killed by Hawaiian islanders in 1779.
“The bay is also famous from a geological perspective in that it was formed about 110,000 years ago when a chunk of the Big Island fell off and slid into the sea. Scientists estimate that when this part of the Big Island fell into the sea, a monstrous wave was generated, completely covering the nearby island of Lanai, which is over two thousand feet tall.
“Currently, there are ongoing seismic studies on the Big Island to evaluate the possibility of whether such an event could happen again. If such an event were to happen again, it would be the greatest natural disaster in recorded human history.
“In this story, this event is referred to by scientists as K-2, an abbreviation of Kealakekua 2. When the K-2 event becomes a reality, the political and human events following the disaster have a huge impact on the future of the United States and ultimately result in the resurrection of a new nation, the sovereign nation of Hawaii.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T. S. Abel’s enthralling speculative fiction is sure to transport readers as they follow along on the devastation and destruction of the K-2 event, discovering its political and socio-economic impacts that would occur across the globe in its wake. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “K-2: Resurrection of the Sovereign Nation of Hawaii” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
