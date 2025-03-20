Author Evgeny Katz’s New Book, "Evolution of Electricity: Key Figures and Their Contributions," Provides a Comprehensive Overview of the History of Electricity
Recent release “Evolution of Electricity: Key Figures and Their Contributions” from Newman Springs Publishing author Evgeny Katz is a riveting exploration of the history and evolution of mankind’s understanding of electricity, revealing the important figures who have helped to develop ways that electricity could harnessed and utilized for the advancement of society.
Potsdam, NY, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evgeny Katz, who received a PhD in chemistry from Frumkin Institute of Electrochemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences, in 1983, has completed his new book, “Evolution of Electricity: Key Figures and Their Contributions”: an insightful series that explores of the ways in which society’s understanding of electricity has changed over the years, while highlighting key figures that have shaped the way mankind uses electricity since its first discovery.
Professor Evgeny Katz was a senior researcher at the Institute of Photosynthesis from 1983 to 1991. From 1992 to 1993, he performed research at München Technische Universität as a Humboldt fellow. Later, from 1993 to 2006, Dr. Katz was a research associate professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Since 2006, he is Milton Kerker chaired professor at the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science, Clarkson University, USA. He has (co)authored over 530 papers, Hirsch index 94. His scientific interests are in the broad areas of bioelectronics, biosensors, biofuel cells, and biocomputing.
“While modern science and technology are studied at different levels in schools, colleges, and universities, the history of them, particularly personalized with scientists who contributed to their development, is frequently not known enough,” writes Dr. Katz. “The present book is aimed at filling a gap between the modern knowledge and history of its progress over time. The book structure is different from many other related textbooks and the internet websites—it is giving more personalized overview of the knowledge progress rather than scientific description of the achieved progress. The present book does not pretend to associate any scientific discovery or technological invention with any single person, but it gives a broader vision on the progress done by different scientists and engineers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Evgeny Katz’s engaging series will help readers gain insight and understanding into the many breakthroughs of electrical study that have changed the way society lives. Drawing from years of research and professional expertise, “Evolution of Electricity” promises to be a vital resource for those interested in the great historical figures behind the electric age.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Evolution of Electricity: Key Figures and Their Contributions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
