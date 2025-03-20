Author Evgeny Katz’s New Book, "Evolution of Electricity: Key Figures and Their Contributions," Provides a Comprehensive Overview of the History of Electricity

Recent release “Evolution of Electricity: Key Figures and Their Contributions” from Newman Springs Publishing author Evgeny Katz is a riveting exploration of the history and evolution of mankind’s understanding of electricity, revealing the important figures who have helped to develop ways that electricity could harnessed and utilized for the advancement of society.