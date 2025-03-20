Author David Aloysius’s New Book, "The Greatest Pinch of WWII," is a Riveting Historical Novel of a German Sailor’s Daring Escape to Return to a German U-Boat

Recent release “The Greatest Pinch of WWII” from Covenant Books author David Aloysius is a captivating tale that follows Stephon, a German sailor who manages to survive the sinking of his U-boat. Desperate to return to his German brethren, Stephon finds help from an American teenager to make contact with another German U-boat and escape.