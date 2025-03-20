Author David Aloysius’s New Book, "The Greatest Pinch of WWII," is a Riveting Historical Novel of a German Sailor’s Daring Escape to Return to a German U-Boat
Recent release “The Greatest Pinch of WWII” from Covenant Books author David Aloysius is a captivating tale that follows Stephon, a German sailor who manages to survive the sinking of his U-boat. Desperate to return to his German brethren, Stephon finds help from an American teenager to make contact with another German U-boat and escape.
New York, NY, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Aloysius, an Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard and Special FBI Agent who attended Georgetown University, American University, and the Defense Language Institute, has completed his new book, “The Greatest Pinch of WWII”: a thrilling historical fiction that follows a German sailor on his quest to return to his people following the sinking of his U-boat.
“‘The Greatest Pinch of WWII’ narrates the extraordinary journey of a German sailor who survives the sinking of the U-85 in March 1942 and plays a pivotal role in the capture of another German U-boat, the U-144, with its encryption devices intact. Many of his shipmates from the U-85 were recovered and taken into custody aboard the USS Roper DDS 247, the attacking warship,” writes Aloysius. Those who did not survive, totaling nine, were buried with honors in Hampton, at the VA National Cemetery, and their graves are recognized annually by representatives of the German consulate. The original German Enigma coding machine, recovered from the ship during a dive in 2001, is on loan from the German government to the Atlantic Graveyard Museum in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
“‘The Greatest Pinch of WWII’ begins with the USS Roper sinking the U-85, one of several German U-boats operating off the East Coast of the US. A German sailor named Stephon survives the sinking but finds himself adrift at sea, thirty miles off Cape Charles, Virginia. A friendly northeaster carries him into Chesapeake Bay, where he is rescued by local watermen and taken to Smith Island. Familiar with procedures on the U-boats, Stephon is determined to rejoin a German crew. With the help of an American teenager, Quinton, he begins signaling along the coast. He makes contact with another U-boat, the U-144, and succeeds in getting some doctored charts out to this second U-boat.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Aloysius’s new book will captivate readers as they find themselves transported back to the Second World War, where no one can be trusted, and anyone could be an enemy. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Greatest Pinch of WWII” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more for long after the gripping conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Greatest Pinch of WWII” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
