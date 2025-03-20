Author Michael D. Udall’s New Book, "The Bride and the Rapture," Examines the Parallels Between Jesus’ Teachings of the Rapture and the Galilean-Jewish Wedding
Recent release “The Bride and the Rapture” from Covenant Books author Michael D. Udall is a poignant look at the similarities between the Galilean-Jewish wedding and Jesus's explanation of the Rapture. By linking the Galilean wedding to Jesus's end-time teachings, Udall aims to help readers gain insight into how to recognize and prepare for Christ’s Second Coming.
Reno, NV, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael D. Udall, a veteran of the US Army as well as a born again Christian and student of Scripture, has completed his new book, “The Bride and the Rapture”: a fascinating exploration of the correlation between the Galilean-Jewish wedding customs and Jesus's teachings on the end times.
“This book, ‘The Bride and the Rapture,’ is developed upon the basis of the Galilean-Jewish wedding of Jesus’s day and on how the wedding was set up for a groom to approach the father of an intended bride to ask for her hand in marriage,” shares Udall. “The Galilean-Jewish wedding was very different from the standard Jewish weddings in Israel, and Jesus used the parallel of a Galilean wedding to his end-time scenarios. By utilizing this wedding ceremony, from betrothal to the consummation of the marriage and the marriage supper, Jesus showed this parallel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael D. Udall’s new book presents readers with a correlation of spiritual truths, intertwined with sound reason, to offer a better understanding of the deep teachings of God and Christ’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “The Bride and the Rapture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
