Authors Deborah Akinnitire and Folashore Akinnitire’s New Book, "The Perfect Gift of You," Invites Young Readers to Love Themselves Exactly How God Made Them

Recent release “The Perfect Gift of You” from Covenant Books authors Deborah Akinnitire and Folashore Akinnitire is a charming tale that encourages readers to love themselves no matter what. With each turn of the page, Deborah and Folashore explain how God made all of his children perfect as they are, and they should never change themselves for anyone else.