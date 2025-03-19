Authors Deborah Akinnitire and Folashore Akinnitire’s New Book, "The Perfect Gift of You," Invites Young Readers to Love Themselves Exactly How God Made Them
Recent release “The Perfect Gift of You” from Covenant Books authors Deborah Akinnitire and Folashore Akinnitire is a charming tale that encourages readers to love themselves no matter what. With each turn of the page, Deborah and Folashore explain how God made all of his children perfect as they are, and they should never change themselves for anyone else.
Scotch Plains, NJ, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Deborah Akinnitire, an elementary school teacher who serves at her local church, and co-author Folashore Akinnitire, Deborah’s daughter who enjoys reading, helping, and crafting, have completed their new book, “The Perfect Gift of You”: an adorable tale that aims to help young readers love themselves and accept that God made them perfect just the way they are.
“In a world where people invent different narratives to raise children, impose woke culture, and push standards that do not honor God, Christian parents, and caregivers must imbibe kingdom identity that helps kids visualize & see themselves the way God sees them,” share Deborah and Folashore.
“This book will help your children hear the voice of God through your lips, build their confidence and view of how God sees them. It will become their inner voice, and as they grow, they will remember, they will declare it, and when in doubt, they will be reminded that they are who God says they are.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Akinnitire and Folashore Akinnitire’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to accept who they are because that is how God made them. With colorful artwork to help bring Deborah and Folashore’s story to life, “The Perfect Gift of You” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Perfect Gift of You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
