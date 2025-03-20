Author Geraldine Smith’s New Book, “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith,” Explores the Impact of Steadfast Faith
Recent release “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith” from Page Publishing author Geraldine Smith is a spiritual work that serves as a source of information about Scriptures never spoken of or discussed that brings hope, faith, and love.
Baton Rouge, LA, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Geraldine Smith, who has tried to be a peacemaker all her life, has completed her new book, “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith”: a Scripture-based work that inspires readers to rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulations, and continue in prayer.
Author Geraldine Smith was inspired by Matthew 5:9, which says, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall called the children of God.” She let her speech be seasoned with the grace of God so as not to offend anyone. She was baptized in River Jordan. She was a missionary for ten years in Honduras.
Smith writes, “Lord Jesus, let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight. O Lord, my strength and my redeemer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Geraldine Smith’s faith-affirming work encourages readers to be kind and affectionate to one another.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
