Author Geraldine Smith’s New Book, “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith,” Explores the Impact of Steadfast Faith

Recent release “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith” from Page Publishing author Geraldine Smith is a spiritual work that serves as a source of information about Scriptures never spoken of or discussed that brings hope, faith, and love.