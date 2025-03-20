Author Geneva S. Rivers’s New Book, "Let Us Change the World," is a Faith-Based Read Exploring the Blessings That Can Come from Living in Accordance with God’s Teachings
Recent release “Let Us Change the World” from Page Publishing author Geneva S. Rivers is a thought-provoking look at the ways in which re-centering one’s life around God and his teachings can lead to a life of salvation, as opposed to living in contrast and opposition to all the God asks of his followers.
Gasden, SC, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Geneva S. Rivers, a woman of God and of strong faith, has completed her new book, “Let Us Change the World”: a stirring work that aims to help readers rid themselves of all the ways that are contrary to the will of God, all while revealing the result that a God-ordained life would provide.
Author Geneva S. Rivers was called into the ministry by God in 1988, and she became an ordained minister in 1990. She believes in speaking what the Lord says. A firm follower of God’s word, Rivers’s prayer is that all will seek God, repent their sins, and give their lives to Jesus.
“Let us change the world; Adam did, so can we,” writes Rivers. “Everything God made was good, not only it was good, but it was also very good for the Lord himself said so. Until the disobedience of Adam. Therefore, if worse comes with disobedience, better will come with obedience. I can’t promise that God will eliminate the days of judgment, but I can promise the right hand side of God.”
The author continues, “Jesus is coming back for a church ‘people’ that is without spot or wrinkle—that is, by the person of Jesus himself. He makes it possible therefore in following his example; the result is to become of God. If Adam, being one man, changed the world by disobeying God, let us consider what a multitude can do by being obedient. We cannot do this on our own ability but through Jesus Christ. He can show us a way of life that we know not of which is beyond the normal routine, and this comes about in knowing what God has in store for his people who are living according to his say so; therefore, let us get started.”
Published by Page Publishing, Geneva S. Rivers’s enthralling series is a powerful call to action that invites readers to life in accordance with God’s will, ignoring the societal pressure to follow the masses and reject Christ’s teachings. Based upon the author’s own journey with faith, “Let Us Change the World” will inspire readers to seek out the Lord in their lives and discover all that is possible through following his guidance towards salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Let Us Change the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Geneva S. Rivers was called into the ministry by God in 1988, and she became an ordained minister in 1990. She believes in speaking what the Lord says. A firm follower of God’s word, Rivers’s prayer is that all will seek God, repent their sins, and give their lives to Jesus.
“Let us change the world; Adam did, so can we,” writes Rivers. “Everything God made was good, not only it was good, but it was also very good for the Lord himself said so. Until the disobedience of Adam. Therefore, if worse comes with disobedience, better will come with obedience. I can’t promise that God will eliminate the days of judgment, but I can promise the right hand side of God.”
The author continues, “Jesus is coming back for a church ‘people’ that is without spot or wrinkle—that is, by the person of Jesus himself. He makes it possible therefore in following his example; the result is to become of God. If Adam, being one man, changed the world by disobeying God, let us consider what a multitude can do by being obedient. We cannot do this on our own ability but through Jesus Christ. He can show us a way of life that we know not of which is beyond the normal routine, and this comes about in knowing what God has in store for his people who are living according to his say so; therefore, let us get started.”
Published by Page Publishing, Geneva S. Rivers’s enthralling series is a powerful call to action that invites readers to life in accordance with God’s will, ignoring the societal pressure to follow the masses and reject Christ’s teachings. Based upon the author’s own journey with faith, “Let Us Change the World” will inspire readers to seek out the Lord in their lives and discover all that is possible through following his guidance towards salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Let Us Change the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories