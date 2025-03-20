Author Geneva S. Rivers’s New Book, "Let Us Change the World," is a Faith-Based Read Exploring the Blessings That Can Come from Living in Accordance with God’s Teachings

Recent release “Let Us Change the World” from Page Publishing author Geneva S. Rivers is a thought-provoking look at the ways in which re-centering one’s life around God and his teachings can lead to a life of salvation, as opposed to living in contrast and opposition to all the God asks of his followers.