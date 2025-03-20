Author Laura James’s new book, “Inside My Bubble,” is a charming tale that utilizes the metaphor of bubbles to help young readers better understand their emotions

Recent release “Inside My Bubble” from Page Publishing author Laura James is a captivating series of tales that centers around children who experience emotions that become so intense it often feels like they are trapped inside a bubble. With each story, Laura explores how to overcome these negative bubbles to find joy and peace in life.