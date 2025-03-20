Author Laura James’s new book, “Inside My Bubble,” is a charming tale that utilizes the metaphor of bubbles to help young readers better understand their emotions
Recent release “Inside My Bubble” from Page Publishing author Laura James is a captivating series of tales that centers around children who experience emotions that become so intense it often feels like they are trapped inside a bubble. With each story, Laura explores how to overcome these negative bubbles to find joy and peace in life.
New York, NY, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura James, a teacher from the Caribbean who currently lives in Trinidad and Tobago, has completed her new book, “Inside My Bubble”: a riveting collection of stories that explores how one’s feelings can completely envelop them like a bubble, clouding their vision, as well as the importance of controlling these bubbles so that they don’t take over one’s life or state of mind.
“Inside my bubble is exactly what takes place when we are caught up trying to resolve emotions in our minds,” writes Laura. “For some, it will take a long time and for others a short time. However, we should help children to ‘flip the script,’ turn a bad situation into good, and think/speak positively as opposed to negatively. Their mental health is of importance. Inside my bubble, inside my mind, your mind, we have preferences when it comes to color; it reflects our mood. My happy color may reflect your angry mood, and then who doesn’t love bubbles?”
Published by Page Publishing, Laura James’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write stories that can help children navigate the often-difficult journey of life. With colorful artwork to help bring Laura’s story to life, “Inside My Bubble” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inviting them to learn how to work through their emotions instead of being controlled by them.
