Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2," Continues the Adventures of Tucker, a Magician in Training
Recent release “Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2” from Page Publishing author Charles Falconer is a captivating tale that centers around the continued adventures of Tucker, who is currently studying magic as a wizard’s apprentice. However, when the wizard takes on a new apprentice, things take a turn as Tucker’s studies are derailed.
New York, NY, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Falconer has completed his new book, “Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2”: a riveting tale of magic and adventure that follows a wizard’s apprentice who finds his studies upended when his master takes on a new apprentice that causes friction in the workroom.
“Tucker’s unlikely adventures continue, along with his studies,” writes Falconer. “His friend Collin makes a few discoveries of his own. Finally, Sur Urban has taken on tenants and an arrogant new apprentice. Sparks fly in the workroom, as well as colored smoke.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Falconer’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Tucker’s adventures, discovering the new and exciting challenges he’ll have to overcome while continuing down his path of magic. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative characters, “Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of magical tales.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
