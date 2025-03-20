Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2," Continues the Adventures of Tucker, a Magician in Training

Recent release “Princes, Wyverns, Vikings, and Other Matters: Apprentice Tucker 2” from Page Publishing author Charles Falconer is a captivating tale that centers around the continued adventures of Tucker, who is currently studying magic as a wizard’s apprentice. However, when the wizard takes on a new apprentice, things take a turn as Tucker’s studies are derailed.