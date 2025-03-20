Stephen Ridley Unveils Unfiltered "Tea Time"’ Podcast with Music’s Biggest Stars
Stephen Ridley's new Podcast, Tea Time, will be launching in 2025 with star-studded guest musicians, opening the door to find out who the real artists are behind their art.
London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renowned pianist Stephen Ridley is set to launch a new podcast, Tea Time, featuring some of the world’s most established musicians, and of course, some real English tea. While a specific launch date has yet to be announced, Ridley is currently in the pre-recording stages of the project, gathering a wealth of interviews. While the identities of the guests remain confidential, sources indicate that listeners can expect to hear from globally recognized artists who have made significant impacts in the music industry before the end of 2025.
Recently, Stephen Ridley was featured in Forbes France, where his exceptional talents were showcased during a gala event that unveiled "Holiguards Multiverse," an ambitious science fiction and action series. The event allowed guests to get a first look at the upcoming series, including plot elements from its first season, "Statiguards VS Holiguards," and its pilot episode, "The Portal of Force." The project features an impressive cast, including Hollywood celebrities such as Kevin Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, Disha Patani, Eric Roberts, Tyrese Gibson, and Harry Goodwins, generating considerable excitement among attendees.
Music played a vital role in the captivating atmosphere of the evening. In Dubai, Stephen Ridley delivered a masterful piano performance, enchanting the audience with his artistry. Other artists in Courchevel, where the event simultaneously took place, also contributed to the event's magical ambiance with their live performances, further highlighting the connection between cinema and music in the celebration of creativity.
In today's crowded podcast market, Tea Time stands out by delving into the lives of musicians, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into the real artists behind the music. The podcast aims to explore the personal stories, struggles, and triumphs of its guests, providing inspiration and a deeper understanding of the artists that many look up to as role models. By fostering an environment of authenticity, Ridley hopes to encourage aspiring musicians to pursue their dreams and understand that greatness is achievable.
Stephen Ridley commented, "Through Tea Time, I want artists to feel they're in a safe space where they can truly be themselves. It's important to explore not just their music but who they are as individuals, inspiring listeners to realize that they too can achieve greatness in their own lives. This podcast will be a celebration of creativity, authenticity, and the journey of becoming an artist."
Cristian Vargas
812-954-9799
www.ridleyacademy.com/
