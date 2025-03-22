Jacob Vadakkedathu: A Champion for Public Service and Community Development

As the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Senate, Jacob Vadakkedathu is advocating for policies that foster economic growth, empower small businesses, and enhance public sector efficiency. His vision includes bolstering education, improving employment opportunities, and investing in infrastructure that will benefit the ACT. Despite facing internal challenges within the Canberra Liberals, he has remained steadfast in his campaign, demonstrating resilience and a commitment to his values.