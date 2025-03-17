"You Can't Take It With You" Reading at North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Rep presents You Can't Take It With You, the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.
Featuring some of North Coast Rep's favorite actors: Bryan Barbarin, Eileen Bowman, Megan Carmitchel, Drew Bradford, Geno Carr, Nancy Snow Carr, Lena Ceja, Benjamin Cole, David Ellenstein, Ron Christopher Jones, Brian Mackey, James Newcomb, Allison Spratt Pearce, Katy Tang, and Christopher M. Williams. Directed by Noelle Marion.
You Can't Take It With You will occur on March 24, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $30 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
