Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood.
Charlton, NY, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where moments pass quickly, one small business is helping families hold onto what matters most. Timeless Treasures, a heartfelt jewelry brand founded by educator-turned-entrepreneur Elizabeth Palermo, is transforming grief, love, and memory into handcrafted keepsake jewelry that lasts a lifetime.
The brand has gained national attention for its unique cremation jewelry and breastmilk keepsake jewelry, offering people a tangible way to cherish their most meaningful connections — whether remembering a loved one who has passed or honoring the sacred journey of motherhood.
A Legacy of Love, Captured in Jewelry
Each piece from Timeless Treasures is designed with intention, preserving the essence of loved ones in elegant and wearable art. The company specializes in custom cremation necklaces, rings, and bracelets infused with ashes, as well as breastmilk pendants and keepsakes that commemorate a mother’s nurturing bond. Customers can even customize their designs to include birthstones, initials, or other personal touches that make their piece truly one-of-a-kind.
“I created Timeless Treasures to give families something they could hold onto —something beautiful that brings comfort and connection,” said Elizabeth Palermo, the founder and creative force behind the brand.
A Personal Journey Turned Purposeful Business
What started as a personal mission for healing has become a growing movement in memorial jewelry and remembrance gifts. As a mother of two young daughters and a passionate business owner in Upstate New York, Elizabeth’s goal is to help others preserve the people, moments, and milestones that shape their lives.
The business is built on empathy, artistry, and a commitment to creating keepsakes that feel sacred — not mass-produced. Each order is made by hand and handled with care, using a secure and professional preservation process that ensures durability without compromising beauty.
Serving Families Nationwide with Heartfelt Care
Although Timeless Treasures is based in Upstate New York, it serves clients across the U.S. and Canada through its online store at https://timelesstreasureco.shop. With virtual consultations available, families can easily discuss their vision and design preferences from anywhere. Turnaround times average 3–6 weeks, with rush options available upon request.
Customers often order multiple pieces to share among siblings, parents, or grandchildren — making these heirloom-quality items cherished family keepsakes for generations.
A New Era of Meaningful Gifting and Affiliate Partnerships
In addition to expanding its product line this Spring 2025, Timeless Treasures is also launching a generous affiliate program for funeral homes, doulas, grief counselors, midwives, and birth centers. Partners can earn 15% commission per sale, making it easier to offer healing gifts to families in need while supporting their own businesses and services.
The brand’s commitment to healing through artistry is resonating deeply with its audience — particularly among women looking for meaningful, spiritual, or legacy-driven gifts that go far beyond the ordinary.
How to Order and Connect
To explore the full collection or begin your own custom jewelry order, visit https://timelesstreasureco.shop. Families can also reach out via email for personalized support and consultation.
Media, affiliate, or partnership inquiries may be directed to:
Elizabeth Palermo
Founder & Owner | Timeless Treasures
timelesstreasureco12@gmail.com
https://timelesstreasureco.shop
