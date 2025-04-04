Freelancers Face Economic Uncertainty, Turning to Business Training for Stability

Veteran broadcaster Clay St. Thomas transitioned from radio to full-time voice acting but faced a major challenge — how to secure consistent, high-quality work. Enter The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community, which gave him the marketing strategies to thrive. Now, he’s voicing everything from an ad campaigns, to VOG (Voice of God) duties for national conferences, to major e-learning campaigns for government agencies.