Freelancers Face Economic Uncertainty, Turning to Business Training for Stability
Veteran broadcaster Clay St. Thomas transitioned from radio to full-time voice acting but faced a major challenge — how to secure consistent, high-quality work. Enter The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community, which gave him the marketing strategies to thrive. Now, he’s voicing everything from an ad campaigns, to VOG (Voice of God) duties for national conferences, to major e-learning campaigns for government agencies.
Richmond, VA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As economic uncertainty grows, freelancers — including voice actors — are facing increased competition and financial unpredictability. Traditional audition-based work is no longer enough to sustain a career, leading many to seek alternative ways to secure consistent income. In response, The VO Freedom Master Plan (VOFMP) and VO Pro Community, created by veteran voice actor and business coach Paul Schmidt, provide voice actors with the tools to build sustainable careers through direct client outreach and strategic business development.
One such success story is Clay St. Thomas, a veteran broadcaster with over 25 years as a radio morning show co-host and more than 70 IMDb credits. When he transitioned into full-time voice acting, he quickly realized that relying solely on agents and casting sites left major gaps in his ability to find steady work. Seeking a better approach, he enrolled in The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community to develop the skills necessary to market himself effectively.
“It’s remarkably wide-ranging,” Clay said. “From business mindset to practical tools, the biggest asset is the self-marketing training. Plus, the community support is invaluable — we're all navigating the same career space, learning from each other, and growing together.”
By implementing the strategies taught in the program, in the last 6 months Clay has been added to dozens of voiceover talent rosters and has secured roles in major projects, including ad campaigns, VOG (Voice of God) duties for the national conferences, and major e-learning campaigns for government agencies.
“I’d still be scratching my head if it weren’t for VOFMP,” Clay said. “This program gave me the structure, strategy, and confidence to build a sustainable career in voice acting.”
As freelancers across industries navigate an evolving economic landscape, The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community continue to equip voice actors with the business knowledge needed to take control of their careers.
For more information, visit https://vopro.pro or contact VO Pro Creator, Paul Schmidt at paul@vopro.pro.
About VO Pro
VO Pro specializes in empowering voice actors with the tools, strategies, and community needed to build sustainable, profitable careers. By focusing on business development and direct marketing strategies, the company equips talent with everything they need to succeed in today’s competitive voiceover industry.
One such success story is Clay St. Thomas, a veteran broadcaster with over 25 years as a radio morning show co-host and more than 70 IMDb credits. When he transitioned into full-time voice acting, he quickly realized that relying solely on agents and casting sites left major gaps in his ability to find steady work. Seeking a better approach, he enrolled in The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community to develop the skills necessary to market himself effectively.
“It’s remarkably wide-ranging,” Clay said. “From business mindset to practical tools, the biggest asset is the self-marketing training. Plus, the community support is invaluable — we're all navigating the same career space, learning from each other, and growing together.”
By implementing the strategies taught in the program, in the last 6 months Clay has been added to dozens of voiceover talent rosters and has secured roles in major projects, including ad campaigns, VOG (Voice of God) duties for the national conferences, and major e-learning campaigns for government agencies.
“I’d still be scratching my head if it weren’t for VOFMP,” Clay said. “This program gave me the structure, strategy, and confidence to build a sustainable career in voice acting.”
As freelancers across industries navigate an evolving economic landscape, The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community continue to equip voice actors with the business knowledge needed to take control of their careers.
For more information, visit https://vopro.pro or contact VO Pro Creator, Paul Schmidt at paul@vopro.pro.
About VO Pro
VO Pro specializes in empowering voice actors with the tools, strategies, and community needed to build sustainable, profitable careers. By focusing on business development and direct marketing strategies, the company equips talent with everything they need to succeed in today’s competitive voiceover industry.
Contact
VO ProContact
Paul Schmidt
804-477-8430
https://vopro.pro
Paul Schmidt
804-477-8430
https://vopro.pro
Categories