LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, April 8, with "Golden Hours: Making Your Time Count Through Volunteering"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The April event will feature a panel of representatives from local nonprofits that will share information about their organizations and volunteer opportunities that may be of interest to aging adults.
Austin, TX, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Retirement can offer a freeing up of time and resources for aging adults, but the need to share lifelong skills, help others, and socialize is more important than ever. Volunteering with nonprofits offers a meaningful way to stay socially connected while maintaining a sense of purpose. By engaging with others in a shared cause, they can combat loneliness and build valuable relationships, fostering both emotional well-being and mental stimulation. Additionally, volunteering creates a bridge between generations, allowing older adults to mentor and share wisdom with younger individuals, strengthening intergenerational bonds.
Nonprofit representatives will include Marilyn Neilson of Angel Wings of Lake Travis; Octavio Hinojosa, Executive Director of Chariot; Mariah Froehlich, Adult Volunteer Coordinator for Lake Travis Community Library; and Gaytha Braun, Board President of Lake Travis Crisis Ministries.
“Contributing their skills and experience allows aging adults to make a real impact in their communities, while also providing opportunities to learn new things and stay mentally active,” shared Cyndi Cummings, President of the nonprofit LT Senior Services. “Plus, at any age, the fulfillment that comes from giving back not only enhances self-esteem but also promotes overall mental and physical health, making volunteering a deeply rewarding experience."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a nonprofit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
