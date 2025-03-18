Bellatrix Releases a Classic Collection of Travel Tales by Lawrence Winkler
Nanaimo, Canada, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bellatrix today released a new travelogue collection by acclaimed writer Lawrence Winkler. Set in thirty-six exotic locations over as many years, "A Treasury of Other Places" is a series of captivating narratives about loci on the arc of time, before modern connectivity ruined the adventure of linear motion.
The Bellatrix team is delighted with the quality and epic originality of Winkler’s new anthology. An exciting work of expansive exploration. "A Treasury of Other Places" is available in print or ebook or audiobook editions on Amazon and other platforms and is destined to become a literary classic.
The Bellatrix team is delighted with the quality and epic originality of Winkler’s new anthology. An exciting work of expansive exploration. "A Treasury of Other Places" is available in print or ebook or audiobook editions on Amazon and other platforms and is destined to become a literary classic.
Contact
BellatrixContact
Lawrence Winkler
250-754-5979
www.lawrencewinkler.com
Lawrence Winkler
250-754-5979
www.lawrencewinkler.com
Categories