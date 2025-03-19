RX Korea Pioneering the Future of Biopharma at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025 with Specialized Pavilions
Seoul, Korea, South, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA (BIX) 2025 is poised to become the main hub of biopharmaceutical innovation, taking place from October 15-17, 2025, at Coex, Seoul. This event will gather researchers, specialists, and industry leaders from around the globe to explore advancements that are shaping the future of biopharma.
BIX 2025 will spotlight four specialized pavilions, each dedicated to a critical area of the pharmaceutical sector: Digital Healthcare, CMO/CDMO, Bio-Materials/Components/Equipment, and Cold Chain. These pavilions will feature state-of-the-art solutions and attract targeted audiences through strategic promotions.
Digital Healthcare Special Pavilion: Dive into the latest digital health technologies, including telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics, transforming patient care and healthcare delivery. (Featured exhibitors: AWS, Oracle, Dot Inc and more)
CMO/CDMO Special Pavilion: Uncover the latest trends in contract manufacturing and development, showcasing cutting-edge capabilities in biopharma production. Featured exhibitors: Lonza, Samsung Biologics, Wuxi, Catalent, Roche and more)
BioMaterials/Components/Equipment Special Pavilion: Engage with innovations in biopharmaceutical materials, parts, and equipment that enhance industry efficiency and effectiveness. (Featured exhibitors: iCell, MicroDigital, MDMune, Biospectrum and more)
Cold Chain Special Pavilion: Discover advanced solutions in cold chain logistics and packaging, ensuring the safe and effective delivery of biopharmaceutical products. (Featured exhibitors: UPS, DB Schenker, World Courier, Envirotainer, CSafe and more)
BIX 2025 will provide unique opportunities for global connections and insights into emerging trends. With over 30+ specialized conference sessions, attendees will gain valuable knowledge from industry experts on topics ranging from advanced drug delivery systems to state-of-the-art bioprocessing solutions.
Organised by RX Korea, the event will also offer exclusive networking opportunities, including one-on-one partnering meetings and industry-wide collaborations that drive innovation and market growth. Attendees will have the chance to connect with leading companies and decision-makers, fostering strategic partnerships and business expansion.
At this platform for growth and collaboration, participants can find a place to exhibit their innovations, broaden their global audience, or stay ahead of industry developments.
