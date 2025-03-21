Author Talen Williams’s New Book, "Breakthrough: Suburban High," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of High Schoolers as They Prepare for the New Millennium
Recent release “Breakthrough: Suburban High” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Talen Williams is a gripping drama that centers around a group of students searching for themselves while navigating the difficult world of high school. With the new millennium fast approaching, each of the students begin to wonder who they are and who they plan to become.
Phoenix, AZ, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Talen Williams has completed his new book, “Breakthrough: Suburban High”: a riveting tale of high school friendship and struggles as a group of students must make sense of their past while learning to prepare for their futures and discovering who they plan to become as the twenty-first century draws closer.
“The new millennium is fast approaching. New trials and tribulations are coming along with it, and not just for William Moon,” writes Williams.
“Nathan Stone seeks a date for what could be the last school dance ever. Leslie Taylor, now a school outcast, yearns for friendship. Krystal Harper clashes with the student council to save the school’s clubs. And Robert Stanley is always looking for a quick buck.
“Ashley Baker can’t decide what to do with her computer program. Meanwhile, her parents spare no expense in transforming her into someone she doesn’t want to be. Will struggles with his past and his present. He has troubles separating Ashley from his childhood friend April Foster, nor can he separate the feelings he has for either of them. His inability to let go of the past might destroy what he has in the present.
“What these teens must face will define who they will be going into the twenty-first century.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Talen Williams’s enthralling tale is the third entry in the author’s “Suburban High” series and promises to leave both fans of the series and newcomers alike spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Breakthrough: Suburban High” is a character-driven story that will leave readers eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Breakthrough: Suburban High" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Readers can also visit www.suburbanhigh.com for more information, or to view Williams other published works.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
