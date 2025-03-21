Author Talen Williams’s New Book, "Breakthrough: Suburban High," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of High Schoolers as They Prepare for the New Millennium

Recent release “Breakthrough: Suburban High” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Talen Williams is a gripping drama that centers around a group of students searching for themselves while navigating the difficult world of high school. With the new millennium fast approaching, each of the students begin to wonder who they are and who they plan to become.