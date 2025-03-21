Author Marc McGaffigan’s New Book, “San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies,” is a Poignant Tale Inspired by the Author’s Childhood in Southern Texas

Recent release “San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marc McGaffigan is a compelling semi-fictional memoir that chronicles various moments from the author’s upbringing in San Antonio. From life lessons to suburban myths and real-life figures, McGaffigan weaves a thrilling portrayal of teenage life in Southern Texas.