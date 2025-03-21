Author Marc McGaffigan’s New Book, “San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies,” is a Poignant Tale Inspired by the Author’s Childhood in Southern Texas
Recent release “San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marc McGaffigan is a compelling semi-fictional memoir that chronicles various moments from the author’s upbringing in San Antonio. From life lessons to suburban myths and real-life figures, McGaffigan weaves a thrilling portrayal of teenage life in Southern Texas.
Austin, TX, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marc McGaffigan, a loving husband and a native of San Antonio, has completed his new book, “San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies”: a stirring account that explores the author’s childhood and adolescence while living in Southern Texas, revealing the valuable life lessons and experiences that shaped the man he would later become.
When not exploring the United States in their Airstream, author Marc McGaffigan and his wife, Joan, split their time between Texas and North Carolina. Marc enjoys spending time with his two adult children and two granddaughters, all of whom reside in Texas.
“‘San Antonio Nights’ is a semi-fictional novel set in the early 1970s that explores the city’s urban legends through the eyes of a teenager,” writes McGaffigan. “It offers a South Texas perspective on growing up in a middle-class neighborhood and the adventures that unfold when venturing beyond that familiar ‘bubble.’
“The novel weaves together real-life figures such as Madame Brown, Jack Hanratty, and Lester Roloff with local urban myths, including Stone Bull, the Donkey Lady, the Ghost Tracks, and the Midget Mansion, creating a vivid portrayal of teenage life in San Antonio.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Marc McGaffigan’s riveting tale will transport readers back in time as they journey with the author down memory lane to witness what life was like as a teen in 1970s San Antonio. Deeply personal and candid, "San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies" is a beautiful tribute to a bygone era, offering a window into the fun time, colorful friends, and crazy adventures that defined the author’s upbringing.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "San Antonio Nights: Legends, Lore, and Life in the Seventies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories