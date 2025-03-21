Author Karen Hallisey’s New Book, "A Fish Story," Follows a Young Boy Who Recounts His First Fishing Trip with His Father to Others, Adding Exaggeration to Each Retelling
Recent release “A Fish Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Karen Hallisey is a charming story that centers around a young boy who sets out on his first fishing trip with his father, where they spend time bonding and catching fish together. As the boy tells his friends all about the trip, he begins to exaggerate about how many fish they caught and their size.
South Heights, PA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen Hallisey, a loving wife and a retired mother of three who holds a background in early childhood education and childcare, has completed her new book, “A Fish Story”: a riveting story of a young boy who keeps exaggerating and embellishing the amount and size of the fish he caught while off on his first fishing trip with his father.
“‘A Fish Story’ is the tale of a young child and a caring adult who spend time together learning a new skill,” writes Hallisey. “The rhyming style of the book makes it fun and easy to read as the father and son bond while learning to fish. The son shares the excitement of any child who catches their first fish. The son also learns that anyone can get caught up in an exaggeration.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Karen Hallisey’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover just how special the young boy’s fishing trip is to him, and the bond he and his father develop while spending time together. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “A Fish Story” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Fish Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘A Fish Story’ is the tale of a young child and a caring adult who spend time together learning a new skill,” writes Hallisey. “The rhyming style of the book makes it fun and easy to read as the father and son bond while learning to fish. The son shares the excitement of any child who catches their first fish. The son also learns that anyone can get caught up in an exaggeration.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Karen Hallisey’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover just how special the young boy’s fishing trip is to him, and the bond he and his father develop while spending time together. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “A Fish Story” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Fish Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories