Author Karen Hallisey’s New Book, "A Fish Story," Follows a Young Boy Who Recounts His First Fishing Trip with His Father to Others, Adding Exaggeration to Each Retelling

Recent release “A Fish Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Karen Hallisey is a charming story that centers around a young boy who sets out on his first fishing trip with his father, where they spend time bonding and catching fish together. As the boy tells his friends all about the trip, he begins to exaggerate about how many fish they caught and their size.