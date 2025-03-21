Jacob Hill’s Newly Released “BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire” is a Provocative Exploration of Hidden Spiritual Truths
“BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Hill is a thought-provoking work that unveils deeply hidden biblical and spiritual truths, offering new insights into faith, prophecy, and the Godhead.
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire,” an enlightening book that dives deep into spiritual mysteries, many of which have remained hidden for centuries, is the creation of published author, Jacob Hill.
Hill shares, “The writing of this book was influenced by spirits that dwell within me and is designed to guide a path back toward faith for all people and to loose the spiritual chains that today hold so many souls captive. And though this book may be deemed provocative and controversial, every discussion in it is backed by scriptural truth.
"One thing that I can assure the reader of is that you will be exposed to deeply hidden biblical and spiritual truths that until now have remained sealed and locked away behind fortified mammoth walls of mystery, many of which that have never been revealed—such as the spiritual symbolisms that were hidden thousands of years ago within the star of David. Another would be the never before revealed truth for why the archangel Gabriel was sent by the Lord of hosts to meet with the prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago. I also unveil for the first time in modern history 'The Trinity' and how it applies to each and every human creature that has ever walked this earth.
"I am confident as well that in this book, you will learn more about the full embodiment of Jehovah’s Godhead as pertaining to Scripture than in any other book upon the face of this planet. Please keep in mind that chapters 1 through 7 zero in to put the spotlight on the people of Islam and the people of Israel. The remaining fifteen chapters cover entirely different subjects. With every chapter, you are sure to be lifted up in knowledge.
"Do note however that the discerning of prophecy that is found throughout the pages of this book only lines up with scriptures found in the divinely inspired original King James Version of the Holy Bible and no other. Newly translated or revised additions to the original King James Version of the Holy Bible are obsolete.
"In almost every book there’s a section in it where the author tells a little about him or herself, and of the lives that they’ve lived. But I won’t be touching upon that topic in this section of the book, because really, this book is not about me. And even though there are locations within this book where I do speak of myself, and of events that have taken place in my life, I’ve only done so because the stories were relevant to the book itself.
"I’d rather take this opportunity to commentate on how I’m no different than anyone else in this world who is striving to live out the basic fundamentals of a Christian life. I have weaknesses, character flaws, and shortcomings the same as all the rest of us, and I too, often fail in areas were I shouldn’t. And I, just like anyone else, will someday have to answer for the things that I’ve done in this life. But even so, for whatever reason, JEHOVAH has specifically chosen me to write this book for him.
Therefore I have been ordained by God and not by man to be at the Lord’s service in sharing the truth with you that God has shared with me. In my lifetime I’ve gone through a lot of suffering in order to obtain the knowledge of what I share in this book. So if you’re someone who has endlessly been searching for truth, then this book will most certainly take you there. May God bless each of you! Amen and amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Hill’s new book offers readers a powerful, transformative journey through spiritual revelations.
Consumers can purchase “BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;}.MsoPapDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-hyphenate:none;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Hill shares, “The writing of this book was influenced by spirits that dwell within me and is designed to guide a path back toward faith for all people and to loose the spiritual chains that today hold so many souls captive. And though this book may be deemed provocative and controversial, every discussion in it is backed by scriptural truth.
"One thing that I can assure the reader of is that you will be exposed to deeply hidden biblical and spiritual truths that until now have remained sealed and locked away behind fortified mammoth walls of mystery, many of which that have never been revealed—such as the spiritual symbolisms that were hidden thousands of years ago within the star of David. Another would be the never before revealed truth for why the archangel Gabriel was sent by the Lord of hosts to meet with the prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago. I also unveil for the first time in modern history 'The Trinity' and how it applies to each and every human creature that has ever walked this earth.
"I am confident as well that in this book, you will learn more about the full embodiment of Jehovah’s Godhead as pertaining to Scripture than in any other book upon the face of this planet. Please keep in mind that chapters 1 through 7 zero in to put the spotlight on the people of Islam and the people of Israel. The remaining fifteen chapters cover entirely different subjects. With every chapter, you are sure to be lifted up in knowledge.
"Do note however that the discerning of prophecy that is found throughout the pages of this book only lines up with scriptures found in the divinely inspired original King James Version of the Holy Bible and no other. Newly translated or revised additions to the original King James Version of the Holy Bible are obsolete.
"In almost every book there’s a section in it where the author tells a little about him or herself, and of the lives that they’ve lived. But I won’t be touching upon that topic in this section of the book, because really, this book is not about me. And even though there are locations within this book where I do speak of myself, and of events that have taken place in my life, I’ve only done so because the stories were relevant to the book itself.
"I’d rather take this opportunity to commentate on how I’m no different than anyone else in this world who is striving to live out the basic fundamentals of a Christian life. I have weaknesses, character flaws, and shortcomings the same as all the rest of us, and I too, often fail in areas were I shouldn’t. And I, just like anyone else, will someday have to answer for the things that I’ve done in this life. But even so, for whatever reason, JEHOVAH has specifically chosen me to write this book for him.
Therefore I have been ordained by God and not by man to be at the Lord’s service in sharing the truth with you that God has shared with me. In my lifetime I’ve gone through a lot of suffering in order to obtain the knowledge of what I share in this book. So if you’re someone who has endlessly been searching for truth, then this book will most certainly take you there. May God bless each of you! Amen and amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Hill’s new book offers readers a powerful, transformative journey through spiritual revelations.
Consumers can purchase “BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BOOK OF ALL: Lake of Fire,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;}.MsoPapDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-hyphenate:none;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories