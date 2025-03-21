Lolita A. Baker’s Newly Released "Pained on Purpose" is a Heart Wrenching Account of a Young Girl’s Journey to Healing in Christ
“Pained on Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lolita A. Baker is a true story of abuse and unexpected challenges as a deeply personal memoir unfolds in hope of encouraging others facing similar past traumas to lean into God.
Carlisle, PA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pained on Purpose”: a potent reminder of the comfort and strength one can find in faith. “Pained on Purpose” is the creation of published author, Lolita A. Baker, a certified life and health coach and a business owner of GG’s Resources where her online coaching services are offered and found at www.ggsresources.com. She is also a certified nursing assistant for over fifteen years now, a mother of four wonderful children, and an ordained evangelist.
Baker shares, “Pain serves a purpose. When going through the pains of life, it can easily blindside us, which leaves an open window for the enemy to depress us, oppress us, and if it goes on too long, he can even overtake us. Not knowing that our pain serves a purpose can make us bound and stuck mentally and spiritually, and it can all affect our physical life as well. Although the enemy has a plan to kill, steal, and destroy, God also has a plan; and his plan is purpose driven not only for us but for the kingdom of God and to help somebody else who may be dealing with the same things he has brought us through.
"The purpose of God is the will and the plans of God that he has for us, and he works all things, including the things we face in life, according to his purposes. Having faith in him and his plans, even when the pain is overwhelming, is one of the keys to living the abundant life that he has for us. Your pain serves a purpose, even when you don’t understand it. And because he is an intentional God and all-knowing, it is the reason we are Pained on Purpose. He is with us when we are going through these pains, helping us and pulling us through so that we can testify of his goodness that he may be glorified, and somebody else can be made free and whole by his Spirit. Pain doesn’t have to be the end of your story, but it can be the beginning of what God intended to be a perfect end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lolita A. Baker’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers find a resourceful and determined spirit within the pages of Baker’s autobiographical work.
Consumers can purchase “Pained on Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pained on Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
