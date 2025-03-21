Robert Recchio’s Newly Released "The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and Eschatology
“The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Recchio offers a detailed and scriptural analysis of the literal millennial reign of Jesus Christ, addressing common misconceptions and providing clarity on this often-debated topic.
Winnabow, NC, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ,” an insightful examination of one of Christianity’s most controversial and misunderstood doctrines, is the creation of published author, Robert Recchio.
Recchio shares, “The millennial reign of Jesus Christ is one the most controversial topics within the Church of Jesus Christ. Many believers do not believe in the literal millennial reign of Jesus Christ presented in Revelation 20. Why do many believers doubt this doctrine? I am amazed that so many believers reject the literal interpretation of Revelation 20, including Satan being chained and restricted for one thousand years. Some believe Satan has already been chained and believe he is chained today. If he is chained today, I would hate to see how wicked our culture would be today. Do you mean the culture of the twenty-first century would be even worse if Satan was not chained? If he is chained, why did the apostle Paul write Ephesians 6:10–18. To put on the amour of God. This is absolute lunacy! If Satan was chained at a different time frame, what one thousand-year time frame was he chained? When was he set free? This idea does not line up in Scripture!
"I am going to prove from Scripture that there will be a literal millennial reign and what conditions will be like during the millennium. Little is written on this topic, which will contain specific details.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Recchio’s new book provides an engaging and well-researched discussion that delves into the biblical foundations of the millennial reign of Christ. Readers are invited to explore this doctrine through a fresh and deeply informed perspective.
Consumers can purchase “The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
