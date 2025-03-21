Donna L. McGibney’s Newly Released “I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Love, Loss, and Caregiving
“I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. McGibney is a deeply personal and insightful memoir that sheds light on the emotional and spiritual journey of caregiving. Through heartfelt storytelling, McGibney offers encouragement and understanding to those walking a similar path.
Augusta, ME, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia”: an intimate and inspiring account of a daughter’s journey through the challenges of dementia caregiving. “I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia” is the creation of published author, Donna L. McGibney, who lives in central Maine where she is pastor of a small rural church. Her workaday years were spent in education teaching and counseling at the middle school level, then leaping down the coast to Florida where she was Director of Student Life and professor at a college. Returning to Maine, she delighted in being an elementary principal for 10 years before becoming a full-time caregiver.
Donna L. McGibney shares, “Caregiving is a solo journey lived among thousands of others who are walking a similar road. Each journey is unique because each relationship between caregiver and the one needing the care is one of a kind. The roots go down deep and hold all the experiences, feelings, joys and sorrows that have happened within that relationship. Many people are familiar with the journey, but no one knows day in, day out what a caregiver is experiencing. We often become parents to our parents, with no manual to guide us.
"Well-meaning friends may say, 'I know exactly how you feel,' but they cannot know exactly. No matter how well they know you, your loved one, your situation, they do not know everything this caregiving asks of you, demands of you.
"Caregiving is a journey filled with loving and grieving. The caregiving journey has many vistas, but only one exit ramp: the death of the loved one.
"That is when the job we did not seek becomes the job we wish would not end.
This is the journey my mom and I travelled. I pray it gives insight and hope and assurance that being a faithful caregiver is doable. The operative word here is faithful; not perfect, not sorrow-free, but faithful. This is not a road map for you but a journal of our experiences. You will not travel the same road, but you may see some similarities. As you read this, you will hear tales of uproarious laughter, quiet times bent over a puzzle, lonely times, and frightening times. They are all part of living, loving, and caregiving. May you also find it so in your days as a caregiver. You can do this!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna L. McGibney’s new book is a moving tribute to the caregiving journey, filled with wisdom, resilience, and hope.
Consumers can purchase “I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
