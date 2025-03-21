Bro.Ken-1’s Newly Released "Hosea 2020" is a Spiritually Rich Narrative Exploring Faith, Trials, and the Creator’s Enduring Love for Mankind
“Hosea 2020” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bro.Ken-1 is an inspiring tale set in an alternate timeline, offering a unique perspective on mankind’s relationship with the Creator and the path from darkness to light.
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hosea 2020”: an engaging and spiritually impactful story that delves into the Creator’s guidance in the life of an ordinary man navigating extraordinary trials. “Hosea 2020” is the creation of published author, Bro.Ken-1.
Bro.Ken-1 shares, “The manuscript Hosea 2020 is the story about the life of an ordinary man, being guided through his life for the purpose of his Creator. The story is based in a different time—a time that the Father of the universe walked through when preparing to create the universe. He used his ability to see the beginning of a thing before the end to put the right people in place to save mankind from the curse of imperfection. Hosea’s life story takes place in an alternate time zone from the one we live in.
“The Father, being the author and finisher of his life, put him to the test in many situations and directed him on how to overcome the mountains that he allowed his opposer to place before him. To succeed in each test, Hosea had to use only the teachings of his Creator.
“The story Hosea 2020 starts in a dark time in mankind’s history and intends to first draw a comparison between the way of darkness and the way of light. The tale, however, is a deeply spiritual account of the Father’s love for his creation: man—a love that is proven in all times that he created. This hopefully is the manuscript that introduces the rest of the main characters to their own tales in the future.
"This manuscript was written not only to entertain but also to open the door of the people’s hearts to the truth of mankind’s fall and the love their Father has for them. The way that Hosea’s Creator helped him through his trials is only a mirror image of how our God can help us in the life we must live. In other words, I hope the story is educational for his people.
“Thank you!
Bro.Ken”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bro.Ken-1’s new book is a unique blend of spiritual education and narrative fiction, offering readers a chance to reflect on divine teachings and their application in daily life.
Consumers can purchase “Hosea 2020” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hosea 2020,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bro.Ken-1 shares, “The manuscript Hosea 2020 is the story about the life of an ordinary man, being guided through his life for the purpose of his Creator. The story is based in a different time—a time that the Father of the universe walked through when preparing to create the universe. He used his ability to see the beginning of a thing before the end to put the right people in place to save mankind from the curse of imperfection. Hosea’s life story takes place in an alternate time zone from the one we live in.
“The Father, being the author and finisher of his life, put him to the test in many situations and directed him on how to overcome the mountains that he allowed his opposer to place before him. To succeed in each test, Hosea had to use only the teachings of his Creator.
“The story Hosea 2020 starts in a dark time in mankind’s history and intends to first draw a comparison between the way of darkness and the way of light. The tale, however, is a deeply spiritual account of the Father’s love for his creation: man—a love that is proven in all times that he created. This hopefully is the manuscript that introduces the rest of the main characters to their own tales in the future.
"This manuscript was written not only to entertain but also to open the door of the people’s hearts to the truth of mankind’s fall and the love their Father has for them. The way that Hosea’s Creator helped him through his trials is only a mirror image of how our God can help us in the life we must live. In other words, I hope the story is educational for his people.
“Thank you!
Bro.Ken”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bro.Ken-1’s new book is a unique blend of spiritual education and narrative fiction, offering readers a chance to reflect on divine teachings and their application in daily life.
Consumers can purchase “Hosea 2020” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hosea 2020,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories