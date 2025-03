Serena Dakers’s Newly Released "The Messiah" is a Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Book Designed to Inspire Faith Across Generations

Randolph, MA, March 21, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “The Messiah,” a vibrant illustrated children’s book that brings the love and power of the Savior to life for readers of all ages, is the creation of published author, Serena Dakers.Dakers shares, “The Messiah is a book for parents and their children. It tells you in detail about our Messiah, the power of the Messiah, how to pray to the Messiah for everything, how to use faith, and what the Messiah will do for you. It provides the assurance of being with the Messiah.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Serena Dakers’s new book is a timeless addition to any family library, fostering a legacy of faith and love that will endure for generations.Consumers can purchase “The Messiah” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Messiah,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.