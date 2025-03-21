Leroy Mitchell’s Newly Released "Midnight Seekers" is a Profound Exploration of Purpose, Destiny, and Spiritual Revelation
“Midnight Seekers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leroy Mitchell is an inspiring and thought-provoking work that delves into the universal search for meaning, guiding readers on a journey of self-discovery and divine purpose.
Tuscon, AZ, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Midnight Seekers”: a compelling narrative that speaks to the hearts of those longing to understand their true purpose in life. “Midnight Seekers” is the creation of published author, Leroy Mitchell, a dedicated father and grandfather who was married to the late Flossie Lee Mitchell. Mitchell attended Durham Business College, with a major in business administration and a minor in economics and tort laws. He holds an honorary certificate in biblical studies from World Christianship Ministries under Bishop D. E. McElroy, as well as a certificate of ordination from World Christianship Ministries. He holds a certificate in data entry from Gila River Career Center and a certificate of training from Arizona Job Colleges.
Mitchell shares, “I have always had a strong passion for writing ever since I was twelve years of age, I currently have five more works to be published.
“This book is about people who have a void in their lives and are struggling to find the purpose for which they are on the face of this earth. This work covers a wide genre of people from all walks of life, seeking to know their purpose and mission. Some find it, and some are born and die without finding their God-given purpose for such a time as this. However, everyone who is born has a God-ordained purpose. Each individual has the right to seek out God until He reveals what His purpose for their life is. When purpose and destiny meet, spiritual pregnancy occurs, leaving the seeker with unspeakable joy and full of glory.
“This experience leaves them with a higher level of God’s mystery and revelation in their lives, declaring,
“I will go before thee, and make the crooked places straight: I will break in pieces the gates of brass. (Isaiah 45:28)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leroy Mitchell’s new book is an enriching read that encourages self-reflection and a deeper connection with one’s spiritual path.
Consumers can purchase “Midnight Seekers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Midnight Seekers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
