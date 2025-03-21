L.R. Lloyd’s Newly Released "The Night She Went Into the Mall" is a Heart-Pounding, Mysterious Tale That Keeps Readers on the Edge of Their Seats
“The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story)” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.R. Lloyd is a suspense-filled adventure that explores trust, danger, and the unknown as a young girl confronts a life-changing mystery.
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story)”: a gripping thriller that takes readers on an electrifying journey into suspense and mystery. “The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story)” is the creation of published author, L.R. Lloyd, a middle school student who started this book for fun when she was ten years old.
L.R. Lloyd shares, “Olivia Irene Sillics has faced death before; that’s for certain. What happens when she meets this cute guy? Should she trust him? Maybe. Is everything he’s saying true? Possibly. Will someone else find the light of God? Potentially. Will this be her demise or a brand-new beginning? Time to find out…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.R. Lloyd’s new book is an intense, page-turning thriller filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and deep questions about trust and fate.
Consumers can purchase “The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
L.R. Lloyd shares, “Olivia Irene Sillics has faced death before; that’s for certain. What happens when she meets this cute guy? Should she trust him? Maybe. Is everything he’s saying true? Possibly. Will someone else find the light of God? Potentially. Will this be her demise or a brand-new beginning? Time to find out…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.R. Lloyd’s new book is an intense, page-turning thriller filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and deep questions about trust and fate.
Consumers can purchase “The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night She Went Into the Mall: A Terrifying and Thrilling Tale on How Olivia Sillics Went Missing (This is a Fictional Story),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories