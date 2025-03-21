Philip "Keep" Carter’s New Release "A Holistic View of Software and Enterprise Architecture" Offers a Groundbreaking Perspective on Modern Software and Enterprise Systems
A Holistic View of Software and Enterprise Architecture, from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip “Keep” Carter, is a comprehensive and accessible guide designed to help IT professionals, developers, and business leaders connect the dots across software development, enterprise architecture, and data systems. With a focus on breaking down silos and integrating key methodologies, this book empowers readers to make smarter, more strategic decisions in software and enterprise architecture.
Italy, TX, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Philip “Keep” Carter, a seasoned software architect and engineer, presents "A Holistic View of Software and Enterprise Architecture", a powerful and engaging guide that bridges the gaps between software development, enterprise architecture, and data systems.
Carter explains:
"Too many professionals specialize in one area but struggle to see the bigger picture. This book provides a structured, easy-to-follow framework that helps readers master enterprise systems without getting lost in unnecessary technical complexity. Whether you're a software engineer, project manager, or IT executive, this book will help you understand how software, data, and enterprise architecture fit together to build scalable, future-ready solutions.”
This must-read resource covers:
Software Methodologies & SDLC – Waterfall, Agile, DevOps, Lean, and Hybrid Models.
Key Architectural Models – Monolithic vs. Microservices, Data Fabric, Data Mesh, and Enterprise Architecture frameworks.
Scalability & Performance Optimization – Practical strategies for designing high-performing, adaptable systems.
Holistic Diagramming – A visual approach to understanding and mapping complex enterprise structures.
Unlike textbooks that focus narrowly on one specialization, "A Holistic View of Software and Enterprise Architecture" takes a comprehensive, yet easy-to-digest approach, making it ideal for:
Developers & Software Architects who want to refine their understanding of enterprise-scale architectures.
Project Managers & Business Analysts seeking a broader perspective to improve software planning and decision-making.
Data Engineers & IT Leaders who need a strong foundation in modern enterprise data strategies.
Carter delivers a unique blend of technical depth and practical application, making this book a valuable asset for professionals at all levels—from beginners exploring enterprise architecture to experienced architects looking to refine their skills.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, "A Holistic View of Software and Enterprise Architecture" is now available in paperback and digital formats.
Where to Buy
Consumers can purchase A Holistic View of Software and Enterprise Architecture at:
Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Traditional bookstores nationwide
For Media Inquiries & Review Copies
For additional information, interviews, or review requests, please contact:
Christian Faith Publishing – Media Relations
Phone: 866-554-0919
Email: support@christianfaithpublishing.com
