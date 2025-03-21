Hannah Brown’s Newly Released "Chronicles 15: Book 1" is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure of Destiny, Truth, and the Battle Between Light and Darkness
“Chronicles 15: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Brown is an immersive and thrilling tale of three strangers bound by fate who must uncover a long-hidden truth and face the growing darkness threatening their world.
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Chronicles 15: Book 1”: a captivating fantasy novel filled with mystery, adventure, and a powerful battle between good and evil. “Chronicles 15: Book 1” is the creation of published author, Hannah Brown, a self-proclaimed teenage introvert with a love for the outdoors.
Brown shares, “There’s a darkness in Numeria. A power grows ever stronger in the shadow. Ashes, darkness, light, peace—forever at war. This growing darkness has lingered and poisoned the land. It has spread to the far corners of every map and nearly every heart in power.
"It was said three would come.
"The world beneath Numeria shakes when three strangers discover the truth that no one wants them to know. Three strangers discover their fates have been tied together from the start. Three strangers must decide to trust one another or continue to believe the lie they have been fed all their lives. The fate of Numeria and the world hangs in the balance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Brown’s new book transports readers into a richly woven world of intrigue, destiny, and courage as characters grapple with truth and the forces of darkness.
Consumers can purchase “Chronicles 15: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chronicles 15: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
