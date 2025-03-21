Julia Stewart’s Newly Released "Jesus Is My Forever Friend" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Faith, Comfort, and Knowing Jesus is Always Near
“Jesus Is My Forever Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Stewart is a touching and reassuring story that helps young readers understand that Jesus is always with them, especially in times of fear and uncertainty.
Caldwell, ID, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Is My Forever Friend”: a beautifully illustrated and faith-filled children’s book that reminds young readers of Jesus’s constant presence and love. “Jesus Is My Forever Friend” is the creation of published author, Julia Stewart, a dedicated wife, mother, and devout Christian.
Julia Stewart shares, “Adalynn is a young girl with a genuine fear of thunderstorms! But she knows that even when she feels lonely, she’s never truly alone. She can always count on her forever friend, Jesus! He’s with us always and is just a prayer away!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Stewart’s new book offers a comforting and faith-affirming message for children, teaching them to trust in Jesus during times of fear and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Is My Forever Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Is My Forever Friend,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Julia Stewart shares, “Adalynn is a young girl with a genuine fear of thunderstorms! But she knows that even when she feels lonely, she’s never truly alone. She can always count on her forever friend, Jesus! He’s with us always and is just a prayer away!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Stewart’s new book offers a comforting and faith-affirming message for children, teaching them to trust in Jesus during times of fear and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Is My Forever Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Is My Forever Friend,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories