Patti Wythe’s New Book, “When My People Stayed Home: A Dog's Eye View of the Pandemic,” Follows a Dog Named Hogan as He Helps His Family Through an Uncertain Time
Port Republic, NJ, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patti Wythe, an early childhood educator with over thirty years of experience, including twenty-one years as the director of a nonprofit preschool program, has completed her most recent book, “When My People Stayed Home: A Dog's Eye View of the Pandemic”: a charming tale that centers around Hogan, a kind-hearted dog, who recounts the time he shared with his family during the Covid-19 pandemic while everyone was stuck at home.
“There is no doubt that dogs are loyal companions with lots of love packed in every nuzzle and lick,” shares Wythe. “When people stayed home during the pandemic, many were blessed to have the extra support of a dog by their side. Experience the dog’s eye view of Hogan, a loyal and fun-loving puggle, as he helps his family through the isolation and challenges of the quarantine. As you read this book, think of all the ways that your dog or pet may have helped you face a difficult time. Thanks, Hogan!”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Wythe’s book is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages as they follow along on Hogan’s journey to bring comfort and joy to his family in their time of need. With colorful artwork to help bring Wythe’s story to life, “When My People Stayed Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “When My People Stayed Home: A Dog's Eye View of the Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
