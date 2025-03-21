Ana Delaney’s New Book, "Idyllic's Storm," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Young Woman’s Journey to Become the First Female Ruler of Her Planet
San Antonio, TX, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ana Delaney, who found her love for writing at a young age, has completed her most recent book, “Idyllic's Storm”: a riveting tale set on the planet Idyllic, where women are barred from being able to read and holding positions of power. Despite these draconian rules, a young woman vows to achieve her dreams of ruling, no matter the cost.
“Gwyneth dreams about becoming her country’s first female ruler, but the women on the planet Idyllic aren’t even allowed to read, much less wield power,” writes Delaney. “On her quest toward her father’s throne, Gwyneth embarks on a journey of bravery, love, struggle, heartbreak, and self-discovery as she strives to make the world a better place.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ana Delaney’s book is a powerful story of rising up against oppression and fighting back against an unjust society. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Idyllic’s Storm” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Idyllic's Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
