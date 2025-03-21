J.M Freeman’s New Book, “The Central Zone: Book Two,” Follows Four Courageous Teens as They Embark on a Perilous Journey to Fight for Their Homeland and Freedom
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.M Freeman, lives in Northern Michigan with her husband and their three cats and two dogs, has completed her most recent book, “The Central Zone: Book Two”: a thrilling fantasy novel that centers around a band of unlikely heroes as they traverse the dangerous Central Zone of Aeaea in order to fight back against their oppressors while uncovering shocking truths about their very own reality.
“In a world where Aeaea is no longer an island and long-buried secrets are finally within reach, Oaklynn, with the help of a hidden resistance group known as the Freedom Fighters, plans an invasion against Luca and the elite,” shares Freeman. “In desperate attempts to finalize every detail of the plan before going operational, suspicion of a mole within the team could be their greatest downfall.
“Together, the four teens from Aeaea and the Freedom Fighters embark on a rocky journey across the Central Zone, finding unlikely allies along the way. What they discover forces them to confront a recurring evil they have tried to escape for so long. Will they finally get the answers they have been looking for? Will Oaklynn’s luck run out before she can exploit the false narrative they have been fed their whole lives?”
Published by Fulton Books, J.M Freeman’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Oaklynn and her group’s journey to discover the truth once and for all. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Central Zone: Book Two” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Central Zone: Book Two” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
