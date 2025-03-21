Lea Benson’s New Book, "Una Wants to Race," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Little Black Cat Who is Shocked When Her Dreams of Becoming a Race Car Driver Come True
New York, NY, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lea Benson, a nurse who lives with three pets, including the real Una, and enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with family, has completed her most recent book, “Una Wants to Race”: a captivating story of a black cat who refuses to give up on her dreams of becoming a race car driver.
“Una has always dreamed of being a race car driver,” writes Benson. “She was willing to put in all the work to make her dream come true. Until one day, a stranger showed up at the animal shelter and made her dream a real possibility.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lea Benson’s book is a heartfelt story about the importance of never giving up on one’s dreams, no matter how impossible they might seem. With colorful artwork to help bring Benson’s story to life, “Una Wants to Race” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this inspiring tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Una Wants to Race” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
